Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates €167.00 Price Target for Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €167.00 ($167.00) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on AFX. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €195.00 ($195.00) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. UBS Group set a €170.00 ($170.00) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($135.00) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Get Carl Zeiss Meditec alerts:

Carl Zeiss Meditec Stock Performance

Shares of AFX stock opened at €122.20 ($122.20) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.62. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a fifty-two week low of €101.75 ($101.75) and a fifty-two week high of €191.05 ($191.05). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €117.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is €121.97. The firm has a market cap of $10.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.98.

About Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers products and solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of eye diseases; and systems and consumables for cataract, retinal, and refractive surgeries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.