DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 406,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,222 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $3,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DRH. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the first quarter worth $233,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 14.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the first quarter worth $71,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 13.2% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,363,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,166,000 after purchasing an additional 159,386 shares during the last quarter.
DiamondRock Hospitality Trading Down 6.6 %
NYSE:DRH opened at $8.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12 month low of $7.18 and a 12 month high of $11.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.57.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile
DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DiamondRock Hospitality (DRH)
- New Revenue Strategy, Strong Earnings, Apple Remains a Buy
- Devon Energy Lower After Beating Q3 Views But Slashing Dividend
- Chesapeake Energy Focus on Natural Gas Leads to Strong Results
- Are Investors Bailing on Travel America as Diesel Shortages Loom?
- Sell-Side Interest Drives Mondelez Higher
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.