DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 406,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,222 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $3,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DRH. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the first quarter worth $233,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 14.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the first quarter worth $71,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 13.2% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,363,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,166,000 after purchasing an additional 159,386 shares during the last quarter.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

DiamondRock Hospitality Trading Down 6.6 %

NYSE:DRH opened at $8.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12 month low of $7.18 and a 12 month high of $11.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DRH has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised DiamondRock Hospitality from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered DiamondRock Hospitality from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.63.

(Get Rating)

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.