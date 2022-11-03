Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Douglas Dynamics Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of PLOW opened at $36.14 on Tuesday. Douglas Dynamics has a 52-week low of $27.76 and a 52-week high of $45.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.30 and its 200-day moving average is $30.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $827.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 0.90.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $166.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.35 million. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 5.20%. Douglas Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Douglas Dynamics will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLOW. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 366.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,372 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

