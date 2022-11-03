Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.
Douglas Dynamics Trading Down 4.3 %
Shares of PLOW opened at $36.14 on Tuesday. Douglas Dynamics has a 52-week low of $27.76 and a 52-week high of $45.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.30 and its 200-day moving average is $30.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $827.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 0.90.
Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $166.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.35 million. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 5.20%. Douglas Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Douglas Dynamics will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Douglas Dynamics Company Profile
Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.
