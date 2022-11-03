DraftKings (DKNG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 4th. Analysts expect DraftKings to post earnings of ($1.08) per share for the quarter. DraftKings has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $466.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.24 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 99.14% and a negative return on equity of 88.80%. On average, analysts expect DraftKings to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DraftKings Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $15.92 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.65 and a 200-day moving average of $14.70. The company has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.84. DraftKings has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $48.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DraftKings

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at about $290,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in DraftKings by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 24,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 12,929 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in DraftKings by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 11,185 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in DraftKings by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in DraftKings by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 7,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DKNG. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on DraftKings from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on DraftKings from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen decreased their price objective on DraftKings from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on DraftKings from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.62.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

