Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Director Terence Bartlett Jupp Sells 1,487 Shares

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) Director Terence Bartlett Jupp sold 1,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $36,327.41. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,123.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NYSE DRQ opened at $24.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $817.47 million, a P/E ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.46. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.17 and a 1 year high of $41.23.
Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $88.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.93 million. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 18.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.
