Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Shares Acquired by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,768 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,066 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Dril-Quip worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 18,466 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Dril-Quip by 550.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,693 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Dril-Quip during the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Dril-Quip during the 2nd quarter worth about $609,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Dril-Quip during the 2nd quarter worth about $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Dril-Quip news, Director Terence Bartlett Jupp sold 1,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total value of $36,327.41. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,123.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dril-Quip news, VP Donald M. Underwood sold 1,971 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total value of $48,151.53. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,992.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Terence Bartlett Jupp sold 1,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total value of $36,327.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,123.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,451 shares of company stock valued at $678,412 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dril-Quip in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

DRQ opened at $24.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.46. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.17 and a 12-month high of $41.23. The firm has a market cap of $817.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 1.18.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $88.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.93 million. Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 3.20% and a negative net margin of 18.28%. Dril-Quip’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

