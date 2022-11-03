Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc cut its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,851 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $19,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total value of $39,200.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,657,638.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $76,951.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,957 shares in the company, valued at $6,481,143.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total transaction of $39,200.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,657,638.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,819 shares of company stock valued at $844,253 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DUK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.09.

NYSE DUK opened at $92.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.76 and a 1-year high of $116.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.79 and a 200-day moving average of $105.34. The company has a market cap of $71.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.40.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 81.38%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

