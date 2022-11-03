Duke Energy (DUK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.85 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect Duke Energy to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

DUK opened at $92.88 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Duke Energy has a one year low of $83.76 and a one year high of $116.33.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.38%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DUK. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.09.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In other news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $38,831.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,412 shares in the company, valued at $10,518,390.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $76,951.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,481,143.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $38,831.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,518,390.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,819 shares of company stock worth $844,253. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duke Energy

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 2,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 24,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

