DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,062,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,549,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846,889 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,334,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $906,608,000 after buying an additional 490,883 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,426,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $472,862,000 after buying an additional 1,798,499 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,222,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $384,276,000 after buying an additional 218,388 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 3,360,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $247,229,000 after buying an additional 49,393 shares during the period. 72.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

DD stock opened at $60.54 on Thursday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.52 and a 52-week high of $85.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 36.26%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

