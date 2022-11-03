E.On (FRA:EOAN) PT Set at €10.50 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

E.On (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) received a €10.50 ($10.50) price objective from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.53% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($9.80) price objective on E.On in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.00 ($11.00) price objective on E.On in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.50 ($11.50) price objective on E.On in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($11.00) price target on E.On in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €8.50 ($8.50) price target on E.On in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Get E.On alerts:

E.On Stock Down 0.5 %

FRA EOAN opened at €8.50 ($8.50) on Tuesday. E.On has a 1-year low of €6.70 ($6.70) and a 1-year high of €10.80 ($10.80). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €8.33 and a 200 day moving average price of €8.88.

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.