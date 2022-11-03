E.On (FRA:EOAN) PT Set at €11.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

E.On (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) received a €11.00 ($11.00) price target from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.41% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €12.50 ($12.50) target price on E.On in a research report on Friday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.00 ($11.00) target price on E.On in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.50 ($10.50) target price on E.On in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group set a €8.50 ($8.50) target price on E.On in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €11.50 ($11.50) price target on shares of E.On in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th.

E.On Price Performance

Shares of FRA:EOAN opened at €8.50 ($8.50) on Tuesday. E.On has a fifty-two week low of €6.70 ($6.70) and a fifty-two week high of €10.80 ($10.80). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €8.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €8.88.

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

