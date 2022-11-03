East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Holdings Raised by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 52.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 6.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,031,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 23,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Astrantus Ltd boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Astrantus Ltd now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of EWBC stock opened at $68.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.44. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.65 and a 52 week high of $93.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.05 and a 200-day moving average of $70.83.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 44.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 22.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EWBC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp to $75.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp to $80.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $102.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.67.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

