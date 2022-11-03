EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.
EchoStar Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of EchoStar stock opened at $19.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. EchoStar has a 52-week low of $15.26 and a 52-week high of $30.90. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.73.
EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. EchoStar had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $499.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EchoStar will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
EchoStar Company Profile
EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EchoStar (SATS)
- New Revenue Strategy, Strong Earnings, Apple Remains a Buy
- Are Investors Bailing on Travel America as Diesel Shortages Loom?
- Devon Energy Lower After Beating Q3 Views But Slashing Dividend
- Chesapeake Energy Focus on Natural Gas Leads to Strong Results
- Sell-Side Interest Drives Mondelez Higher
Receive News & Ratings for EchoStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EchoStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.