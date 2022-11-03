EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

EchoStar Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of EchoStar stock opened at $19.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. EchoStar has a 52-week low of $15.26 and a 52-week high of $30.90. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.73.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. EchoStar had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $499.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EchoStar will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in EchoStar by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,193,659 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $77,734,000 after purchasing an additional 93,524 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in EchoStar by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,688,661 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,102,000 after acquiring an additional 63,135 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in EchoStar by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,609,802 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,275,000 after acquiring an additional 73,466 shares during the period. Quaker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in EchoStar by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Quaker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,554,283 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,831,000 after acquiring an additional 113,772 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in EchoStar by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,457,293 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,471,000 after acquiring an additional 87,293 shares during the period.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

