Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Shares Gap Down to $157.07

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $157.07, but opened at $150.00. Ecolab shares last traded at $147.02, with a volume of 4,409 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ECL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Ecolab to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $193.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.24.

Ecolab Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $39.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder William H. Gates III purchased 21,412 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $169.78 per share, for a total transaction of $3,635,329.36. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 31,185,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,294,683,358.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $392,518.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,852,752.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder William H. Gates III purchased 21,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $169.78 per share, for a total transaction of $3,635,329.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 31,185,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,294,683,358.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 274,284 shares of company stock valued at $47,244,385. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3.8% during the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 25,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,915,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.5% in the second quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 2,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

