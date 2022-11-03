Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) PT Raised to C$20.00

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Rating) had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.67% from the stock’s current price.

EFN has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays increased their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. CIBC increased their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TD Securities raised Element Fleet Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$13.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Element Fleet Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.56.

Element Fleet Management Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of EFN stock opened at C$17.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.87 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.85. Element Fleet Management has a twelve month low of C$10.99 and a twelve month high of C$18.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Element Fleet Management

Element Fleet Management ( TSE:EFN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$288.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$248.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Element Fleet Management will post 1.1799999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 33,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.31, for a total transaction of C$573,532.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,001 shares in the company, valued at C$1,471,367.31.

Element Fleet Management Company Profile

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

