Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Shares Gap Down to $362.09

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $362.09, but opened at $348.00. Eli Lilly and shares last traded at $351.18, with a volume of 75,914 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $341.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $305.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.94.

Eli Lilly and Trading Up 0.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $323.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $313.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.30, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.55). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.86%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 400 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.50, for a total transaction of $133,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,624,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,558,652,691. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.50, for a total transaction of $133,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,624,146 shares in the company, valued at $34,558,652,691. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 500,901 shares of company stock worth $168,282,556 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Eli Lilly and

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

