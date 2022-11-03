Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 90,098 Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,003,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,098 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 2.95% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $23,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 5,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC now owns 11,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 204,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 6,428 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,438,000.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $25.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.81 and its 200-day moving average is $25.51. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $31.06.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.137 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%.

