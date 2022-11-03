Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 289,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 17,612 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $23,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 89.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Horizon Therapeutics Public Trading Up 11.3 %

Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $70.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12-month low of $57.84 and a 12-month high of $118.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $876.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.82 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HZNP. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $164.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $137.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.78.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

(Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.