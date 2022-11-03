Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 175,623 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 447,402 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,623 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $21,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 44.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CM stock opened at $44.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $39.72 and a 12 month high of $66.24. The company has a market capitalization of $40.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.01.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Rating ) (TSE:CM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.05. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 24.18%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were issued a $0.649 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 27th. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.17%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CM. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Desjardins decreased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.58.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

