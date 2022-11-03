Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 21,333 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 523,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,333 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $23,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,430,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,456,964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,943,494 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 166.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,051,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,883,000 after buying an additional 4,402,115 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,315,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,050,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,491,950,000 after buying an additional 1,220,298 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,562,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,881,000 after buying an additional 1,133,051 shares during the period. 59.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

BAM stock opened at $38.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $62.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.74 and a 200-day moving average of $46.78. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.93 and a 12-month high of $62.47.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.39). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $23.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 2,825,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $24,012,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,797,000 shares in the company, valued at $66,274,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Brookfield Asset Management news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 2,825,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $24,012,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,797,000 shares in the company, valued at $66,274,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Opps Tpic Holdings, Llc sold 3,963,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $74,710,391.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,157.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,788,416 shares of company stock worth $107,722,892 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on BAM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.17.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

See Also

