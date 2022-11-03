Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 60 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.34% of Chemed worth $23,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Chemed by 19.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Chemed by 86.1% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 40,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,993,000 after purchasing an additional 18,762 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Chemed by 2.0% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Chemed by 11.3% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Chemed by 9.9% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CHE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Chemed from $592.00 to $541.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Chemed Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CHE opened at $487.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $460.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $476.96. Chemed Co. has a 52 week low of $430.16 and a 52 week high of $539.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.54.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.09. Chemed had a return on equity of 44.64% and a net margin of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $526.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 18.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. This is a boost from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.83%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.93, for a total value of $1,445,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,330,407.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.13, for a total value of $948,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,903,540.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.93, for a total value of $1,445,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,330,407.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Featured Stories

