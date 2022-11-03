Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 383,874 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 36,162 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of SS&C Technologies worth $22,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 723.8% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 202.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $49.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.09. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.25 and a 1-year high of $84.85. The company has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.65%.

In related news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 46,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total transaction of $2,944,902.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,153,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SSNC. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on SS&C Technologies from $81.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on SS&C Technologies from $89.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on SS&C Technologies to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.36.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

