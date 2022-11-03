Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 279,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,790 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of PACCAR worth $23,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. CWM LLC grew its position in PACCAR by 116.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 12.1% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 248.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after buying an additional 26,142 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 3.0% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 55.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 73,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,471,000 after buying an additional 26,230 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR Stock Down 1.3 %

PACCAR stock opened at $95.70 on Thursday. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $77.00 and a 1-year high of $98.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.81.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.21. PACCAR had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 18.21%.

Insider Transactions at PACCAR

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 13,900 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $1,331,203.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,377 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,845.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 491 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $46,645.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,628 shares in the company, valued at $154,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 13,900 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $1,331,203.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,973,845.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,443 shares of company stock worth $4,156,381. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on PCAR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on PACCAR from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Vertical Research lowered PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on PACCAR from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on PACCAR to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.36.

About PACCAR

(Get Rating)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.