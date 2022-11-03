Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 207,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,478 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Bill.com worth $22,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bill.com by 12.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,706,000 after buying an additional 12,853 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Bill.com by 179.2% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 9,362 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Bill.com by 17.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 333,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,566,000 after buying an additional 49,200 shares in the last quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bill.com by 28.6% in the first quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 80,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,168,000 after buying an additional 17,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bill.com by 1,789.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Bill.com Price Performance

BILL opened at $116.52 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.19 and a beta of 2.17. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.87 and a 12-month high of $348.49.

Insider Transactions at Bill.com

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.10. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 51.22%. The business had revenue of $200.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 155.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bora Chung sold 8,855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.06, for a total value of $1,116,261.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,652.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bora Chung sold 8,855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.06, for a total value of $1,116,261.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,652.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.65, for a total value of $887,081.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,625 shares in the company, valued at $3,635,881.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 195,220 shares of company stock valued at $31,278,749. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on BILL. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Bill.com from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Bill.com from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Bill.com from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Bill.com to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Bill.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.00.

Bill.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.