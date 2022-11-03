Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 373,977 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 895,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 373,977 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $24,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 145.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 11,731 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.9% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 30,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,440,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 26,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Down 2.5 %

IPG opened at $29.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.02. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.14 and a 12 month high of $39.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Interpublic Group of Companies

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.03%.

In related news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $195,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on IPG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to $36.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from €35.00 ($35.00) to €33.00 ($33.00) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.