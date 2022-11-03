Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 9,578 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,578 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.34% of Five Below worth $21,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FIVE. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Five Below by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $423,883,000 after purchasing an additional 471,349 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Five Below by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,457,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $230,808,000 after buying an additional 34,496 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its position in Five Below by 33.6% during the first quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 984,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $153,397,000 after buying an additional 247,319 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Five Below by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 732,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $116,005,000 after acquiring an additional 184,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 675,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,989,000 after acquiring an additional 16,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Five Below

In related news, Director Zuhairah Scott Washington sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $77,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Five Below Stock Down 1.7 %

FIVE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a report on Friday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Five Below from $159.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on Five Below from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on Five Below from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.21.

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $142.98 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.49 and a 200 day moving average of $135.32. Five Below, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $221.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). Five Below had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The firm had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

