EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 97.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,603 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,704 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 188.1% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 2,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 12.6% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

EPAM opened at $326.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of 52.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $374.42 and a 200-day moving average of $347.48. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.59 and a 52-week high of $725.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EPAM. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $465.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on EPAM Systems from $496.00 to $475.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $467.44.

Insider Transactions at EPAM Systems

In other news, SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 13,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.84, for a total transaction of $5,877,719.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,338,040.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 47,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.30, for a total transaction of $20,238,396.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,047.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 13,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.84, for a total value of $5,877,719.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,338,040.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,527 shares of company stock worth $28,901,058. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EPAM Systems Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Featured Stories

