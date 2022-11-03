Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Airbnb, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer upped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Airbnb in a report released on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Airbnb’s current full-year earnings is $2.44 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Airbnb’s FY2023 earnings at $2.57 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.59 EPS.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 26.03%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ABNB. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Argus started coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $214.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.44.

Airbnb stock opened at $94.41 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Airbnb has a 1-year low of $86.71 and a 1-year high of $212.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.24 billion, a PE ratio of 51.59 and a beta of 1.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 326.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 243.8% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 181.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 11,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.21, for a total transaction of $1,317,311.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 127,050 shares in the company, valued at $14,383,330.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 11,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.21, for a total value of $1,317,311.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 127,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,383,330.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 285,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,277,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 841,892 shares of company stock valued at $99,989,627. Company insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

