Evergy (EVRG) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.88 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 8.89%. Evergy’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Evergy to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $60.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.96. Evergy has a fifty-two week low of $54.12 and a fifty-two week high of $73.13.

EVRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Evergy from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Evergy from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Evergy from $77.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 140.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Evergy in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Evergy in the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Evergy in the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

