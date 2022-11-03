Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Purchased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FNF. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 131,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,872,000 after acquiring an additional 57,402 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 82,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 20,562 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 507,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,765,000 after acquiring an additional 21,676 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 237.1% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 7,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 5,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 255,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,429,000 after acquiring an additional 12,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Financial

In other news, Director Thomas M. Hagerty sold 13,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $546,656.63. Following the sale, the director now owns 325,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,024,855.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Peter O. Shea, Jr. sold 13,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $546,672.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 200,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,192,212.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas M. Hagerty sold 13,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $546,656.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 325,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,024,855.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,552 shares of company stock valued at $2,012,455 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $38.99 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.32. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.51 and a 1-year high of $56.44.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 14.11%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FNF shares. Stephens decreased their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays cut their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $68.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.20.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

