Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) PT Raised to C$11.00 at Scotiabank

Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins lowered shares of Fiera Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. TD Securities downgraded Fiera Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.33.

Fiera Capital Price Performance

Shares of FRRPF opened at $6.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.26. Fiera Capital has a twelve month low of $6.71 and a twelve month high of $9.59.

About Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

