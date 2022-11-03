Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Price Target Raised to C$11.00

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC decreased their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Desjardins cut Fiera Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Fiera Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$10.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$10.29.

Fiera Capital Price Performance

Fiera Capital stock opened at C$8.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.04, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$895.02 million and a PE ratio of 17.44. Fiera Capital has a one year low of C$8.23 and a one year high of C$11.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.28.

Fiera Capital Dividend Announcement

Fiera Capital ( TSE:FSZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$163.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$166.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiera Capital will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Fiera Capital’s payout ratio is 171.00%.

Fiera Capital Company Profile

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

