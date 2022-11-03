Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 4,609 Shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,609 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank lifted its position in PENN Entertainment by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 8,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 20,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN opened at $32.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.12. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.49 and a 12-month high of $73.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

PENN Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. PENN Entertainment had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PENN. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.68.

In related news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 5,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $193,420.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,233.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates 44 properties in 20 states; online sports betting in 13 jurisdictions; and iCasino in five under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet.

