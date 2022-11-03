Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,426,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,896,620,000 after purchasing an additional 825,710 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,175,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,880,118,000 after acquiring an additional 820,214 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 20.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 57,842,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,792,726,000 after acquiring an additional 9,941,674 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 36,413,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,641,000 after acquiring an additional 462,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,541,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,191,000 after acquiring an additional 282,610 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JCI stock opened at $57.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.46. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $45.52 and a 12-month high of $81.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $39.34 billion, a PE ratio of 38.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.19.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 93.96%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JCI. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho cut their price target on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.64.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

