Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 20,587 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 758.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,300 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,587 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Shopify were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 992.1% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 12,517,695 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $390,296,000 after buying an additional 11,371,541 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 1,055.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,428,329 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $388,099,000 after buying an additional 11,352,655 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 857.6% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,997,620 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $249,574,000 after buying an additional 7,162,405 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 791.1% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,184,593 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $261,751,000 after buying an additional 4,602,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barton Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 876.9% during the second quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 2,181,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,161,000 after buying an additional 1,958,500 shares during the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of SHOP opened at $33.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.12. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $176.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 1.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shopify Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Shopify from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Shopify to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.92.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

