Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 2,879 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,508 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in BOX were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BOX by 15.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,766 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 13,033 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BOX in the second quarter worth about $25,866,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of BOX in the second quarter worth about $163,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BOX by 6.1% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 8,632 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BOX by 6.9% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,929 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on BOX in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BOX in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on BOX in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on BOX from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised BOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.78.

BOX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BOX opened at $27.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.50. Box, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.31 and a 52 week high of $33.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -107.12 and a beta of 1.12.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.77 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at BOX

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total value of $349,180.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,369,137 shares in the company, valued at $36,775,019.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 39,000 shares of company stock worth $1,089,790 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

BOX Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

