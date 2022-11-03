Fifth Third Bancorp Cuts Stock Position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its position in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Visteon were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VC. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visteon during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Visteon by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visteon during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Visteon by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Visteon during the 1st quarter worth about $246,000.

Get Visteon alerts:

Visteon Price Performance

Shares of Visteon stock opened at $130.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.51. Visteon Co. has a 12 month low of $88.82 and a 12 month high of $140.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Visteon Profile

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VC. TheStreet raised Visteon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Visteon from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Visteon in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Visteon from $153.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.21.

(Get Rating)

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.