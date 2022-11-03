Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 167.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,010 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DGRO. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $13,299,000. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $328,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 453.7% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of DGRO stock opened at $48.11 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.51 and a 200 day moving average of $49.04. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $43.67 and a 52 week high of $56.42.

