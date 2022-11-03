Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 52.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,485 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Pool were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of Pool by 3.8% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Pool by 25.9% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in Pool by 0.3% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pool by 2.3% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pool by 7.2% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pool news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.01, for a total value of $960,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,971.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $295.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $324.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $362.16. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $278.10 and a 1-year high of $582.27. The company has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.82.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.13. Pool had a return on equity of 65.81% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 18.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.54%.

Several equities analysts have commented on POOL shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Pool from $398.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Pool from $431.00 to $368.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Pool from $400.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $397.50.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

