Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) by 82.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,235 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,190 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,297 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 14.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,706,495 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,390,000 after buying an additional 218,318 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 16.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 637,590 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,384,000 after buying an additional 89,142 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 9,088.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,951 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 12.6% in the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 309,918 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,992,000 after buying an additional 34,743 shares in the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WWW opened at $16.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.87. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $38.07. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.71.

Wolverine World Wide ( NYSE:WWW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The textile maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 4.59%. The company had revenue of $713.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Wolverine World Wide’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WWW shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Williams Trading upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. William Blair lowered Wolverine World Wide to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Williams Capital restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.44.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

