Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,794,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,280,000 after buying an additional 60,941 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,254,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,156,000 after purchasing an additional 20,596 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,076,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,984,000 after purchasing an additional 46,888 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,002,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,183,000 after purchasing an additional 213,402 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,916,000 after purchasing an additional 33,658 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

SPLV opened at $60.93 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.01 and a 200-day moving average of $62.84. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $55.99 and a 52 week high of $69.82.

