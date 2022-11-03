Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Stock Holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Genpact were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in G. CWM LLC boosted its position in Genpact by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Genpact by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Genpact by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 30,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genpact in the 1st quarter valued at about $701,000. 95.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genpact alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

G has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genpact in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Genpact Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE G opened at $47.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.57. Genpact Limited has a 52 week low of $37.68 and a 52 week high of $54.03.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Genpact had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Genpact’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genpact Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Genpact’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genpact

In other Genpact news, SVP Kathryn Vanpelt Stein sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total transaction of $1,431,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 98,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,686,219.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kathryn Vanpelt Stein sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total value of $1,431,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,686,219.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total transaction of $2,283,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,377 shares in the company, valued at $29,422,253.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,713 shares of company stock worth $5,645,269. 2.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Genpact Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding G? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.