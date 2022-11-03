Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,305 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 271.8% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 243.2% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in IQVIA by 638.2% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IQV shares. Argus raised their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on IQVIA from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Guggenheim raised their target price on IQVIA to $249.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $256.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.94.

NYSE:IQV opened at $204.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $37.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $197.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.36. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.75 and a 12-month high of $285.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

