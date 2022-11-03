Fifth Third Bancorp Has $483,000 Stock Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,218 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Insulet were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 261.3% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 310.7% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 153.6% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 153.7% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PODD shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Insulet to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Insulet from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Barclays started coverage on Insulet in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Insulet from $262.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Insulet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.07.

PODD stock opened at $261.70 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Insulet Co. has a 1-year low of $181.00 and a 1-year high of $324.81. The stock has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 523.40 and a beta of 0.79.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.27). Insulet had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $299.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.24, for a total transaction of $766,296.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,166,156.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Insulet news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.24, for a total value of $766,296.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,166,156.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.80, for a total value of $3,477,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,695 shares in the company, valued at $3,174,501. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

