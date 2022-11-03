Fifth Third Bancorp Has $490,000 Stock Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 397.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Principal Financial Group Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ PFG opened at $86.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.68. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.05 and a 52 week high of $89.27. The company has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.26. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 28.67%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Roberto Walker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.58, for a total transaction of $471,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,008 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,568.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Principal Financial Group news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $1,093,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,353,066.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roberto Walker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.58, for a total value of $471,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,568.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,455 shares of company stock worth $4,585,408. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group to $76.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.67.

Principal Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.