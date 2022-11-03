Fifth Third Bancorp Has $518,000 Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Edison International were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 48.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Edison International by 84.1% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 278,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,601,000 after purchasing an additional 127,161 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Edison International by 14.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 231,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,666,000 after purchasing an additional 29,313 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Edison International by 4.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 236,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,975,000 after purchasing an additional 11,142 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International in the second quarter valued at $101,000. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EIX. Barclays decreased their price objective on Edison International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Edison International from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Edison International from $82.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Edison International from $62.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.67.

EIX stock opened at $58.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.58 and its 200-day moving average is $65.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Edison International has a 1 year low of $54.45 and a 1 year high of $73.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.15%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

