Fifth Third Bancorp Has $557,000 Stock Position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,492,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,241,658,000 after acquiring an additional 10,021,569 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,492,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,768,172,000 after buying an additional 8,563,026 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 94,780,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,450,984,000 after buying an additional 8,526,488 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,749,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,575,998,000 after buying an additional 219,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,291,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,037,000 after buying an additional 807,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes Stock Down 3.2 %

BKR stock opened at $27.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.98 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.17. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $39.78.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is a boost from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -156.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BKR shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Baker Hughes to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Baker Hughes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.73.

Baker Hughes Profile

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.