Fifth Third Bancorp Has $585,000 Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 60.4% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.4% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.5% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 23.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 26.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of CAH stock opened at $75.05 on Thursday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.85 and a 52-week high of $77.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.84. The company has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.77.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.12). Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 568.57% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. The firm had revenue of $47.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a $0.4957 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 29.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAH has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health to $75.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.30.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Stories

