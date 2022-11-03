Fifth Third Bancorp Has $654,000 Stock Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 2.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 185.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 56.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 70.3% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 40.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$132.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$134.00 to C$131.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$144.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.81.

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

RY opened at $91.72 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $83.63 and a 52 week high of $119.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.82.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 42.68%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.