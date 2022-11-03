Fifth Third Bancorp Has $670,000 Stock Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,315 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in UBS Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 288,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after buying an additional 10,687 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in UBS Group by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 5,149,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,956,000 after buying an additional 926,708 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd grew its stake in UBS Group by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,726,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,771,722,000 after buying an additional 194,108 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, LGT Group Foundation grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 610,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,840,000 after purchasing an additional 31,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UBS opened at $15.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.36. UBS Group AG has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $21.49.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UBS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 22 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of UBS Group from CHF 18.50 to CHF 20 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of UBS Group from CHF 22.50 to CHF 22 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 20.70 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.82.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

